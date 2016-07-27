BRIEF-Bucher Industries H1 EBIT down at CHF 107.4 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* H1 net sales 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.26 billion)versus 1.34 billion Swiss francs year ago

* H1 EBIT 107.4 million Swiss francs versus 117.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 profit for the period 73.0 million Swiss francs versus 79.5 million Swiss francs year ago

* For 2016 as a whole, the group is expecting to maintain sales almost at the previous year's level and anticipates a slight decrease in operating profit and profit for the year Source text - bit.ly/2ag6Cag Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)