July 27 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Du Valais :

* H1 operating income amounts to 54.4 million Swiss francs ($54.90 million), an increase of 0.3 pct

* H1 net income amounts to 30.9 million Swiss francs and thus rose by 0.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)