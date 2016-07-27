BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 net sales up 6.4 pct at CHF 178.9 million

July 27 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG :

* H1 net sales went up 6.4 percent from 168.1 million Swiss francs to 178.9 million Swiss francs ($180.54 million)

* H1 EBIT went up 42.2 percent from 3.4 million francs to 4.9 million francs. Net income increased significantly from 0.7 million to 3.5 million francs

* Net result for 2016 will be slightly below prior-year level. Goal is to invest in company's growth while maintaining its level of profitability