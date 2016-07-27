FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 net sales up 6.4 pct at CHF 178.9 million
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 net sales up 6.4 pct at CHF 178.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG :

* H1 net sales went up 6.4 percent from 168.1 million Swiss francs to 178.9 million Swiss francs ($180.54 million)

* H1 EBIT went up 42.2 percent from 3.4 million francs to 4.9 million francs. Net income increased significantly from 0.7 million to 3.5 million francs

* Net result for 2016 will be slightly below prior-year level. Goal is to invest in company’s growth while maintaining its level of profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.