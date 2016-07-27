FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Scor H1 gross written premiums at 6,735 million euros, up 5.9%
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scor H1 gross written premiums at 6,735 million euros, up 5.9%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Scor :

* Gross written premiums reach 6,735 million euros at end of first six months of 2016, up 5.9 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015 (+3.7 pct at current exchange rates)

* H1 net income 275 million euros versus 327 million euros a year ago

* Scor's estimated solvency ratio at 30 June 2016 , adjusted for redemption of two debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 210 pct

* Records net income of 275 million euros for the first six months of 2016, confirming the strength of its business model

* Group net income reaches 275 million euros in H1 2016, down 15.9 pct compared to h1 2015

* During period, Scor global investments has proactively decreased its exposure to financial sector and has no remaining exposure to UK, Italian or Spanish bank debt

* Says concerning consequences of UK referendum , scor does not foresee any negative impact on its strategy

* Full-Year 2016 premium growth is expected to normalize at approximately +5 pct versus 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.