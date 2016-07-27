FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-KPN Q2 revenue of 1.68 billion euros, below Reuters estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KPN Q2 revenue of 1.68 billion euros, below Reuters estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - KPN :

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA of 592 million euros ($650.9 million) versus 584 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 CAPEX 312 million euros versus 292 million euros in Reuters poll

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015

* Q2 net profit 162 million euros versus 133 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenue 1.68 billion euros versus 1.70 billion euros in Reuters poll

* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of eur 10 cents in respect of 2016 and grow the dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter

* Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica DeutschlandSees 2016 free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend) > 650 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2a8z5wZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.