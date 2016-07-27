FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metro Bank says half-yearly revenue up 63 pct
July 27, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metro Bank says half-yearly revenue up 63 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc

* Total deposits increased 74 pct year-on-year to 6.6bn stg, with deposits coming from a diversified mix of both businesses and retail customers

* Since referendum vote we have seen no change in customer behaviour or impact on business flows - CEO

* Revenue is up 63 pct year-on-year and underlying quarterly loss after tax down to 4.1 mln stg, compared to 10.2m stg in Q4 2015 and 7.9m stg in Q1 2016

* In a strong position to deal with any post European referendum uncertainty - CEO

* As of 30 June total assets were 8,351m stg , up from 7,388m stg at 31 March 2016 and 4,571m stg at 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

