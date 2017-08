July 27 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Has signed a partnership agreement with Tredzone

* Subscribed to a capital increase of 1.36 million euros ($1.5 million), resulting in a 34 pct stake in Tredzone

* Founders of Tredzone will retain a 66 pct stake in company