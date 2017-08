July 27 (Reuters) - Cleanventure AG :

* Renaming of listed cleanventure ag to GxP German Properties AG

* New real estate company plans to build a portfolio worth initially 750 million euros ($824.18 million)by 2018

* Plans listing in entry standard of Frankfurt stock exchange within next months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)