July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Initiates new buyout fund

* Growth for DBAG: co-investment alongside DBAG fund VII to increase by 50 percent

* Strategic advancement: broader range and equity capital investments of up to 200 million euros ($219.82 million)

* Investors and DBAG commit one billion euros ($1 = 0.9098 euros)