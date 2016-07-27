BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q2 operating profit jumps to $28 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV

* Q2 net revenues of $1.70 billion and gross margin of 33.9 pct

* Q2 operating profit $28 million versus $12 million year ago

* Q2 net profit attributable to parent company $23 million versus $35 million year ago

* Free cash flow of $47 million in Q2; $78 million in H1 2016

* Anticipates sequential increase in net revenues for Q3 by about 5.5 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point

* Expects Q3 2016 revenues to increase about 5.5 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point

* Outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.12 = EUR 1.00 for 2016 Q3 and includes impact of existing hedging contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)