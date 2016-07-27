FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q2 operating profit jumps to $28 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 27, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q2 operating profit jumps to $28 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV

* Q2 net revenues of $1.70 billion and gross margin of 33.9 pct

* Q2 operating profit $28 million versus $12 million year ago

* Q2 net profit attributable to parent company $23 million versus $35 million year ago

* Free cash flow of $47 million in Q2; $78 million in H1 2016

* Anticipates sequential increase in net revenues for Q3 by about 5.5 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point

* Expects Q3 2016 revenues to increase about 5.5 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be about 35.5 pct at mid-point

* Outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.12 = EUR 1.00 for 2016 Q3 and includes impact of existing hedging contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.