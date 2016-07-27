FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibet Q2 operating profit below forecast
July 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unibet Q2 operating profit below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* Unibet Q2 underlying EBITDA was GBP 22.0 (19.0) mln

* Q2 EBITDA was 21.1 mln GBP vs 27.8 mln expected in Reuters poll

* Q2 gross winnnings revenue 126.6 mln GBP vs 126 mln in Reuters poll

* Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 1,132,840 (603,528)

* In the period from 1 to 24 July 2016, average daily Gross winnings revenue in GBP has more than doubled compared to the same period in 2015

* Says for the quarter, marketing was 30 per cent of gross winnings revenue, but for the full year we still expect it to average a few percentage points below 30 per cent Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
