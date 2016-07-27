FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin increased discretionary funds to £26.8 bn in Q3
July 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin increased discretionary funds to £26.8 bn in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Discretionary funds increased by 3.5 percent in third quarter to 26.8 billion pounds ($35.19 billion)(H1 2016: 25.9 billion pounds, fy 2015: 24.8 billion pounds)

* Other income declined to £4.7m (q3 2015: £7.4m)

* Total funds increased by 2.1 percent in quarter to 33.5 billion pounds (h1 2016: 32.8 billion pounds, FY 2015: 32 billion pounds).

* Now manage 26.8 billion pounds on a discretionary basis

* Otal core funds 2 increased by 3.1 percent in quarter to 30.4 billion pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7615 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

