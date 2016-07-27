FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results
July 27, 2016

BRIEF-UK's 3i sees total returns of 16.4 pct in Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc :

* A solid start to year with good levels of investment and portfolio activity

* Nav per share of 538 pence and total return of 16.4% at 30 june 2016

* Private equity generated cash proceeds of £438 million in quarter and will generate a further c.£143 million from sales of geka, polyconcept and ufo moviez in q2

* Supported 3i infrastructure plc's ("3in") successful capital raising, investing £131 million to maintain our 34% shareholding

* Ex-Dividend nav per share of 522 pence with 16 pence final fy2016 dividend paid on 22 july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
