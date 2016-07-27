FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 pct over recent 16 weeks
#Beverages - Brewers
July 27, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marston's says comparable sales up 1.8 pct over recent 16 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Marston's Plc :

* Have continued to make progress in line with our expectations

* In destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 42 week period were 2.5 pct ahead of last year

* In most recent 16 weeks of period, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 pct despite anticipated adverse impact of Euro 2016 football tournament

* Remain on track to meet our growth targets for 22 pub restaurants and bars in current financial year in addition to six lodges

* We have not seen any discernible impact on trading to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
