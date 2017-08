July 27 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* Total sales in first 43 weeks of financial year fell by 1.3%

* Poor weather in June and euro 2016 have had an expected adverse impact but we are pleased to see an improving trend

* Expect to have increased our investment programme to complete around 250 conversions and remodels in full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: