BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers H1 underlying pretax profit down 5.1 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management at 30 June 2016 were 30.6 billion stg, up 4.8 pct from 29.2 billion stg at 31 December 2015

* Board recommends a 21.0p interim dividend for 2016 (2015: 21.0p).

* Underlying profit before tax* decreased 5.1 pct from 37.2 million stg to 35.3 million stg in first six months of 2016

* Net interest income of 5.7 million stg in first six months of 2016 has increased 3.6 pct from 5.5 million stg in 2015