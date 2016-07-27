FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI Group H1 sales down at 85.1 mln euros
July 27, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PSI Group H1 sales down at 85.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI Group had 6 pct lower sales of 85.1 million euros ($93.58 million) (June 30, 2015: 90.5 million euros) in first six months of 2016

* H1 EBIT increased by 12 pct to 4.5 million euros (June 30 June 2015, adjusted: 4.0 million euros), group net result was, as in previous year 2.4 million euros

* Order backlog on June 30, 2016 was, at 144 million euros, 10 pct above level of previous year (30 June 2015: 131 million euros)

* Broner Metals, located near London, primarily handles us dollar contracts, while personnel expenses are paid in british pounds, a weakened currency

* Does not expect any negative effects from Brexit decision in short term

* In mid term PSI expects a further growing demand in fields of information security in energy and production networks, decentralised energy supply and industry 4.0.

* PSI board is optimistic for second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

