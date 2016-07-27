BRIEF-Coca-Cola says bottlers sign new LOI for territories in 2 states

July 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co :
* Bottlers sign new letters of intent for territories in two states
* Financial terms are not being disclosed
* Announces continued progress with North American refranchising initiative
* National product supply group to add two members, including newly formed regional group that will encompass much of Midwest
* Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company of North Carolina expects to add territory in Sanford, N.C.
* Agreements announced are part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's North American territories by end of 2017
* Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Yakima, Wash, expects to add territory in Moses Lake, Wash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: