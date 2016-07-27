FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial builds Ohio business with acquisition of 13 branches
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial builds Ohio business with acquisition of 13 branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial Corp

* First commonwealth building its ohio business with acquisition of 13 branches

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to first commonwealth's earnings per share.

* First commonwealth will pay a 4.5% premium on deposits acquired at close.

* First commonwealth financial corp says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 13 branches in canton and ashtabula, ohio,

* As a result of deal , co's remaining capacity under its common stock repurchase program is not expected to be utilized

* To apply cash received to repay wholesale borrowings, which is expected to reduce loan to deposit ratio below 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

