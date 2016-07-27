BRIEF-Exelon says unit to acquire retail electricity and natural gas business from ConEdison Solutions

July 27 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp
* Constellation acquiring retail electricity and natural gas business from Conedison Solutions
* Terms of agreement were not released
* Conedison Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas business will operate under constellation brand after a post-closing transition period
* Residential and commercial customers of Conedison Solutions' retail electricity and natural gas business to experience no disruption from deal