BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc H1 net banking income up at 320.6 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Crcam Languedoc SC :

* H1 net banking income (on individual basis) of 320.6 million euros versus 303.9 million euros ($334.2 million) a year ago

* H1 gross operating income (on individual basis) of 168.6 million euros versus 158.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income (on individual basis) 104.2 million euros versus 93.9 million euros a year ago

* Full Basel III solvency ratio of 20.4 pct as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)