BRIEF-Spur Corp says FY total restaurant sales up 12.9 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Sales update for the year ended June 2016

* Restaurant sales in South Africa grew by 13.0 pct, while sales from international restaurants increased by 12.9 pct in rand terms

* Total restaurant sales by 12.9 pct to 6.97 bln rand in year to June 2016

* Says applying a constant exchange rate, international restaurant sales increased by 2.8 pct

* Opened 74 outlets in South Africa and ten internationally in year to June 30 2016, including 33 RocoMamas outlets locally

* At June 30, group's restaurant base comprised 575 (2015: 522) outlets, 58 (2015: 58) of which operate outside of South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: