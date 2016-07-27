FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Spur Corp says FY total restaurant sales up 12.9 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spur Corp says FY total restaurant sales up 12.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd :

* Sales update for the year ended June 2016

* Restaurant sales in South Africa grew by 13.0 pct, while sales from international restaurants increased by 12.9 pct in rand terms

* Total restaurant sales by 12.9 pct to 6.97 bln rand in year to June 2016

* Says applying a constant exchange rate, international restaurant sales increased by 2.8 pct

* Opened 74 outlets in South Africa and ten internationally in year to June 30 2016, including 33 RocoMamas outlets locally

* At June 30, group's restaurant base comprised 575 (2015: 522) outlets, 58 (2015: 58) of which operate outside of South Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.