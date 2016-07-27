FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amplifon H1 net profit rises to EUR 29.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA :

* H1 revenues 544.2 million euros ($598.67 million), up 10.6 percent year on year at constant exchange rates

* H1 EBITDA net of non-recurring expenses 88.0 million euros, up 12 percent year on year

* H1 EBITDA 85.5 million euros versus 71.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 29.6 million euros versus 18.5 million euros a year ago

* For the rest of 2016 the company expects the positive trend in sales and profitability to continue thanks to solid organic growth and the continuous network expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

