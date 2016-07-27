BRIEF-Cemex SAB De CV says Q2 net income rose 81 pct to $205 mln y-o-y

July 27 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB De CV

* Net income for quarter increased 81% on a year-over-year, reaching $205 million

* Net sales in operations in Mexico increased 7% in q2 of 2016 to $796 million

* Operating earnings before other expenses, net, in Q2 increased 11% and 24% on a like-to-like basis to $539 million

* Operating EBITDA increased 6% during Q2 to $771 million

* Consolidated net sales reached $3.7 billion during Q2, an increase of 6% on a like-to-like basis adjusting for currency

* Operating EBITDA increased by 16% on a like-to-like basis during quarter

* Says total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by $1,151 million during quarter

* Cemex's operations in United States reported net sales of $1,036 million in Q2 of 2016, up 3%

* Controlling interest net income improved 81% during Q2 of 2016 to $205 million from $114 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)