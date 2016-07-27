FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Loblaw sees $1.3 billion in 2016 capital expenditures
July 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Loblaw sees $1.3 billion in 2016 capital expenditures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $1.01

* Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 4.0%

* Q2 retail segment sales were $10,494 million, an increase of $176 million, or 1.7%, compared to q2 of 2015

* To return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases in 2016

* Sees for 2016 approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.94, revenue view c$10.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$3.86, revenue view c$46.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says

* Qtrly revenue was $10,731 million, an increase of $196 million, or 1.9%, compared to q2 of 2015

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.39

* Qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales growth was 0.7%, excluding gas bar

* Says recorded an additional charge related to store closures of approximately $43 million in q2

* In 2016 to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment

* Says in 2016, company expects to grow adjusted net earnings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
