a year ago
BRIEF-Flotek Industries to acquire International Polymerics Inc
July 27, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flotek Industries to acquire International Polymerics Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek announces acquisition of International Polymerics Inc, adding to speciality chemistry business and enabling further prescriptive chemistry management opportunities

* Flotek will pay about $7.9 million in cash and issue about 248,000 shares of common stock as consideration

* Included in assets will be about $1.2 million in working capital

* Donald Bramblett will remain president of IPI

* Acquisition will be treated as an asset purchase for income taxation purposes

* Deal for consideration consisting of cash and Flotek common stock

* Deal scheduled to close coincident with execution of stock purchase agreement, will become part of company's energy chemistry reporting segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

