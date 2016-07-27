FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's: Colombia's banking system outlook revised to negative as low oil weighs, business volumes slow
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's: Colombia's banking system outlook revised to negative as low oil weighs, business volumes slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Colombia's banking system outlook revised to negative as low oil weighs, business volumes slow

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Rating reflecting expectation business volumes will slow and asset risks will rise as low oil prices continue to weigh on economy

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Resulting decline in profitability will reduce banks' capacity to bolster weak capital levels through retained earnings

* Moody's On Colombia Banking System - Though banks have prepared to manage rise in loan delinquencies by building up reserves, capital remains weakness Source - bit.ly/2ahlZfR (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.