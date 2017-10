July 27 (Reuters) - Schlumberger

* Schlumberger Says Fy 2016 Capital Expenditures Expected To Be About $2.2 Bln As Compared To Expenditures Of $2.4 Bln In 2015 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ahcNeq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)