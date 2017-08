BRIEF-Ebro Foods reports H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* H1 net profit up 46.6 percent at 87.6 million euros ($96.4 million) versus year ago

* Net debt at end-June down 9.5 percent at 461.9 million euros versus end-June 2015

* H1 sales up 2 percent at 1.22 billion euros versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA up 16.4 percent at 164.4 million euros versus year ago

* Says H1 result driven by core business and extraordinary items related to sale of rice business in Puerto Rico and assets in Madrid

