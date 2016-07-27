BRIEF-Hilton CEO says Brexit may potentially hurt demand in Europe - Conf call

July 27 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings:

* "Continue to see positive trends in group revenue" - conf call

* Continue to see weakness in corporate transient demand, "uncertainty" in regions outside U.S. has increased - conf call

* Weakness in corporate transient demand, uncertainty in regions outside U.S. led to "tempering" expectations for 2016 - conf call

* "expect Tru to be our largest brand over time" - conf call

* Forecast 2016 U.S. RevPAR growth in low to mid single digits range - conf call

* Expect Brexit, other recent events in Europe to increase uncertainty, potentially hurt demand across broader region - conf call

* Remain committed to initiating share repurchase program at Hilton post-spins - conf call

* "Zika virus fears weighed on regional results" for latin america - conf call Further company coverage: