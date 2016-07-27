BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences in 1-for-10 reverse split

July 27 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc :

* Says announces 1-for-10 reverse split

* Reverse stock split will be effective at 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on July 27, 2016 - sec filing

* Reverse stock split intended to increase per share trading price of stock to satisfy $1 minimum bid price for continued listing on Nasdaq

* Reverse stock split reduces number of shares outstanding from about 59 million pre-reverse split to about 5.9 million shares post-reverse split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)