a year ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- not expecting a material improvement in weak markets in remainder of year
July 27, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola on conf call- not expecting a material improvement in weak markets in remainder of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* Consumer environment weakening in China, wholesalers are adjusting to lower expected sales growth and bringing down inventory levels

* Expect China operations to remain under pressure for rest of year

* "focusing on better execution particularly in second tier and rural areas in China , upping the game in terms of affordable offerings"

* Executive- "believe the Argentinian government is taking the right steps to secure its economic recovery"

* On conf call- weakening demand in certain large emerging and developing markets impacted volume in Q2

* On conf call- not expecting a material improvement in conditions in remainder of year

* Volume deceleration in Q2 was concentrated in a number of markets with macroeconomic challenges such as China, Argentina, Venezuela

* Executive- think challenges in Brazil will continue through remainder of the year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

