a year ago
July 27, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GD sees 2016 revenue $31.5 bln, operating margins 13.7-13.8 pct - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* Says sold more mid-cabin biz jets in Q2 than Q1

* Says "quite optimistic" regarding Q3 biz jet sales activity

* Says sees aerospace biz revenue $8.5 bln-$8.6 bln in 2016, with "slight pressure" on margins in H2

* Says sees combat systems biz revenue over $5.7 bln in 2016 vs $5.8 bln previously, with margins at 16.1 pct

* Says sees marine systems biz revenue $8.1 bln-$8.2 bln in 2016 vs $8 bln previously, and margins around 9.2 pct vs mid 9 pct range

* Says continues to see IS&T biz revenue $9 bln in 2016 and margins "somewhat" better than 10.5 pct in 2015

* Says sees 2016 revenue of $31.5 bln, and operating margins of 13.7-13.8 pct Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

