July 27 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies Se :

* H1 sales 550.2 million euros ($604.56 million), up 19.2 pct

* Confirms its objectives for 2018

* Confirms organic growth of sales objective for each of its 3 business units in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)