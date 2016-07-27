FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Technicolor H1 net result turns to loss of 52 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
July 27, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Technicolor H1 net result turns to loss of 52 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* H1 net loss EUR 52 million ($57.14 million) versus profit of EUR 48 million year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITDA of operating businesses EUR 177 million, up by EUR 95 million year-over-year at constant currency

* H1 adjusted EBIT EUR 171 million versus EUR 159 million year ago

* H1 group revenues EUR 2.42 billion versus EUR 1.62 billion year ago

* Confirms its 2016 objectives of a free cash flow in excess of EUR 240 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 600 million to EUR 630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.