BRIEF-Technicolor H1 net result turns to loss of 52 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA :

* H1 net loss EUR 52 million ($57.14 million) versus profit of EUR 48 million year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITDA of operating businesses EUR 177 million, up by EUR 95 million year-over-year at constant currency

* H1 adjusted EBIT EUR 171 million versus EUR 159 million year ago

* H1 group revenues EUR 2.42 billion versus EUR 1.62 billion year ago

* Confirms its 2016 objectives of a free cash flow in excess of EUR 240 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 600 million to EUR 630 million ($1 = 0.9101 euros)