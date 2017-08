July 27 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma for commercialization of Beleodaq in PTCL in South America

* Onxeo to receive upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestones, and sales royalties for a total deal value greater than USD 20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)