July 27 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc Q2 earnings per share $5.77

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses $227.6 million versus $226.9 million

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc Q2 net interest income $232.2 million