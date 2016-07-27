FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coface H1 net income group share down at 26 million euros
July 27, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coface H1 net income group share down at 26 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Coface Sa :

* H1 turnover at 717 million euros, down 5.7 pct versus H1-2015

* H1 net income (group share) down at 26 million euros, of which 3 million in Q2

* H1 net combined ratio at 92.2 pct

* Coface reiterates its expectation of a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for full-year 2016

* Remains cautious overall for 2016

* H1 operating income 51.8 million euros versus 102.6 million euros year ago

* An exceptional dividend of 0.06 euros per share proposed for 2016

* H1 solvency remains strong at 155 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

