BRIEF-AT&S Q1 net profit swings to loss of 13.6 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* Revenue of Q1 of 2016/17 amounted to 178.9 million euros ($196.58 million) and was lower than value of 194.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 18.8 million euros versus 45.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT reduced from 23.8 million euros in comparative period of previous year to -9.2 million euros

* Q1 net profit of 19.6 million euros in prior-year period fell to a loss for current period of 13.6 million euros

* Guidance for FY 2016/17 confirmed

* EBITDA margin should range between 18-20 percent for FY 2016/17

* Expects an increase in revenue of 10-12 percent for financial year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)