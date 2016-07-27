FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar interim report for the 3rd quarter results
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar interim report for the 3rd quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc

* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Volume for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 169,481 metric tonnes compared to 160,713 metric tonnes

* Qtrly revenues $ 138.6 million versus $130.6 million

* Expect total sales volume for current year to surpass fiscal 2015's total volume

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Expect consumer, liquid volume for last quarter to be comparable to last year,after total shipments are adjusted to reflect 13 week period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
