July 27 (Reuters) - IAC/INTERACTIVE CORP * Says adjusted ebitda will increase "more than double" this year * Sees FY 2016 total iac adjusted ebitda $473-$527 mln * Sees FY 2016 match group adjusted ebitda $400-$415 mln * Sees FY 2016 operating loss $82 mln - $3 mln