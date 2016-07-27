FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GSK in the U.S.
July 27, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GSK in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc :

* Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

* Vectura has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GSK claiming infringement of Vectura's U.S. patents in Delaware district court

* Continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable solution in order to avoid costs and potential uncertainty over royalties that have, up to now, been subject to a cap of 13 mln stg per calendar year

* Separate licence agreement with GSK relating to legacy Skyepharma dry powder formulation technology used in Ellipta products is unaffected

* Despite notification from GSK, directors believe that revenues for current financial year ending December 2016 remain in line with current expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

