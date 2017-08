BRIEF-Ansaldo STS H1 net profit falls to EUR 27.3 mln, updates FY 2016 guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* H1 revenue 602.7 million euros ($662.31 million) versus 632.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 27.3 million euros versus 39.3 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog at June 30 6.51 billion euros versus 6.26 billion euros a year ago

* H1 new orders 714.0 million euros versus 464.6 million euros a year ago

* Updates 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue between 1.35 billion euros and 1.45 billion euros

* Sees FY 2016 Return on Sales (ROS) between 9.0 percent and 9.3 percent (previously 9.8 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)