a year ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says Q2 net revenue up 10 pct
July 27, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says Q2 net revenue up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG

* Says extraordinary cash inflow of approximately eur 1.0 billion due to sale of ISE

* Says consolidated Q2 earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) amounted to eur 279.0 million

* Says consolidated net revenue rose 10 per cent compared with same quarter of previous year, to eur 600.7 million

* Says adjusted net profit up 21 per cent to around eur 219 million

* Says adjusted for non-recurring effects, basic earnings per share were eur 1.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

