FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, may talk to co
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, may talk to co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Heartland Advisors, Inc. Reports 13.6 Pct Stake In Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc

* Heartland Advisors Inc. reports 13.6 pct stake in Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc as of July 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* Heartland Advisors Inc may discuss ideas with perma-fix environmental that, if effected, may result in changes in co's board or management and/or other strategic alternatives

* Heartland Advisors Inc - says its ideas on strategic alternatives for Perma-Fix Environmental may include hiring of an investment banker to find an appropriate buyer Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.