BRIEF-United Hunter Oil & Gas enters purchase agreement with Due South Energy

July 27 (Reuters) - United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp :

* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp enters into purchase agreement with Due South Energy Ltd

* Will acquire an interest in one advanced and several potential renewable energy projects located in Africa and Middle East

* Will issue 2 million common shares in capital of Corporation to Due South at closing of acquisition

* Following completion of deal, current CEO of Due South, Steven Edwards will become president of corporation