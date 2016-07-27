BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners posts Q2 loss $0.14/limited partner unit

July 27 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp

* Martin Midstream Partners reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Says partnership had a net loss for Q2 of 2016 of $1.2 mln, a loss of $0.14 per limited partner unit.

* Q2 revenue $190.3 mln vs I/B/E/S view $225.1 mln

* Partnership's distributable cash flow for second-quarter 2016 did not meet internal forecast

* Expect maintenance capital and turnaround expenditures to be significantly lower in second half of year

* Challenging marine fundamentals continue