July 27 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Acquisition was funded with 1031 exchange proceeds from company's sale of Seven Limited Service assets in Manhattan

* Hersha Hospitality trust acquires the Envoy Hotel in Boston's Seaport

* Deal for $112.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)