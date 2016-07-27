FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pilgrims Pride reports Q2 earnings $0.60/shr
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pilgrims Pride reports Q2 earnings $0.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Pilgrim’s Pride reports operating income of $237 million with an operating margin of 11.7 pct for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 sales $2.03 bln vs I/B/E/S view $2.02 bln

* Q2 GAAP shr $0.60

* Q2 shr view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly operating income margins of 9.8 pct in U.S. and 20.5 pct in Mexico operations, respectively

* Says prepared foods to launch new ABF veg-fed chicken sausage products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

