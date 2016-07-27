FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthways completes strategic assessment, withdraws 2016 guidance
July 27, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Healthways completes strategic assessment, withdraws 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Healthways Inc

* Says has signed a definitive agreement to sell its total population health services (TPHS) business to Sharecare, Inc.

* Healthways will pay Sharecare $25 mln at closing to fund expected negative cash flow for 12-month period following closing

* Healthways inc says expects to complete a restructuring of its corporate support infrastructure by end of 2016

* Healthways inc says sale also includes healthways’ two emerging solutions businesses, blue zones project by healthways and dr. Ornish’s program for reversing heart disease

* Sharecare will issue to healthways an equity right convertible into up to $30 million of sharecare common stock at valuation implied in most recent financing

* Following close of transaction and corporate restructuring, expects to end 2016 with annualized revenue greater than $500 million

* Says currently working with its senior lenders to recalibrate covenants and conditions under its credit agreement

* Given impact of pending transaction and restructuring of corporate support infrastructure, withdrawing previous financial guidance for 2016

* Withdrawing its previous financial guidance for 201

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

